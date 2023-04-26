Son finds mom dead in bedroom the morning after drive-by shooting, Texas sheriff says

A mother of three was found dead in a bedroom the morning after a drive-by shooting, according to authorities in Texas.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Katy home shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, Homicide Sgt. Sidney Miller said during a recorded news conference.

Authorities found a 46-year-old woman shot to death in the home, Miller said. Her three children — 11-year-old twins and a 19-year-old — were also in the home, uninjured.

Investigators learned people in the area reported hearing gunshots and seeing a dark-colored vehicle “speeding off” at about 11 p.m. the night before.

In the news conference recorded by KPRC, Miller confirmed the mom was killed during a drive-by shooting.

Her 19-year-old son found her dead the next morning and called authorities to report the fatal shooting, Miller continued.

Investigators believe she was in bed prior to being killed, Miller said, and it’s possible she had gotten up after hearing something outside.

Multiple shots were fired, and they were concentrated on the upstairs bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects have been identified.

Katy is about 30 miles west of downtown Houston.

