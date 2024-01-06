Son of Flyers GM put in probation program for wheelchair push

Mercyhurst University dismissed Carson Brière, right, from the men's hockey team after a video showed him and another athlete at the school pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. (Stew Milne/The Associated Press - image credit)

Carson Brière, the son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Brière, will enter a Pennsylvania program for first-time offenders after being charged for pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

Police in Erie, Pa., filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against the son of the retired Gatineau, Que., NHL star in March 2023.

Earlier that month, Carson Brière was seen on a surveillance video at the top of a staircase of a local bar, alongside another Mercyhurst University athlete, pushing the wheelchair down the steps.

He was dismissed from his team the following month.

According to court officials in Erie County, Brière's defence team and the district attorney made a successful recommendation on Dec. 19, 2023 that he enter the state's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for 15 months.

"The program is designed to recognize those offenders who are amenable to treatment and rehabilitation and effectively remove their cases from the criminal justice system, thereby freeing resources better used elsewhere," according to another county in that state.

It's generally for first-time offenders, it explains, and those who successfully complete the program can potentially get their record expunged.

Chad Vilushis, Brière's lawyer, told CBC on Friday the program is related to the criminal mischief charge and the other two charges were dismissed with conditions.

"I've got to know Carson fairly well … and I absolutely feel this was an appropriate resolution," he said, adding his client had already done some counselling and community service.

According to eliteprospects.com, Carson had recently been playing with a second-division team in the Paris area. His last game there was Dec. 16.

His father, Daniel, earned 696 points over 973 NHL games, retiring as a player in 2015 and turning to a management career. He's been general manager of the Flyers since May.