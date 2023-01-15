Son of former Arkansas governor arrested

William Asa Hutchinson III, the son of former Gov. Hutchinson, was arrested on driving while intoxicated and possession of drugs and firearms in Benton County, the sheriff's office reports.

Hutchinson III was booked into the Benton County Jail on complaints of driving while impaired, possession of drugs and firearms, and refusing to submit to a chemical test Friday, Jan. 13, jail records show. Hutchinson III was held without bond.

Court records online show Hutchinson III was charged in 2019 in Washington County, Ark. with driving 15 mph over the speed limit and refusing to submit to a chemical test stemming from a May 2018 traffic stop when he was driving south on Interstate 49.

Details about the arrest Friday were not immediately available. The online jail booking information shows the arresting agency as the Benton County Sheriff's office.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson completed his time in the governor's office in January as newly elected Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her term. Former Gov. Hutchinson has stated he has considered running for United States president.

