Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested in gruesome Los Angeles murder. See details

Sam Haskell, son of a former Miss Mississippi and a prominent Hollywood agent, has been arrested in a gruesome murder case in Los Angeles.

Haskell, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday. According to NBC News, a woman's torso was discovered wrapped in plastic in a strip-mall dumpster in Enrico, Calif. early Wednesday morning. The body has yet to be identified.

Haskell's wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents Gaoshan Li and YanXiang Wang are currently missing.

It is unclear how police connected the body with Haskell. NBC states the police said they arrested him on suspicion of murder. NBC Los Angeles reported local police found blood and other evidence in Haskell's home.

A flashing blue light of a police car.

Haskell's mother, Mary Donnelly Haskell won the Miss Mississippi crown in 1977. Donnelly Haskell, originally from Texas, remained active in Mississippi after she won her title and is the former chair of the Ole Miss Women's Council. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1981.

Haskell's father, Sam Haskell III, runs Magnolia Hill Productions and is a former Hollywood agent with clients such as Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney and Sela Ward.

Haskell shares three young kids with Mei. The children are currently in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, according to NBC Los Angeles.

LA police continue to search for Mei and her parents.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Former Miss Mississippi's son arrested in LA murder case, wife missing