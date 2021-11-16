Son of former Panamanian president fled U.S. on boat, then plane in effort to evade arrest for money laundering: feds

Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
The son of a former president of Panama fled the U.S. on a yacht to the Bahamas last year to evade arrest — even as he and the feds were negotiating a plea deal for money laundering, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Luis Martinelli Linares, 39, was extradited to the U.S. from Guatemala to face charges in Brooklyn Federal Court that he conspired to launder about $28 million in bribes from a Brazilian construction company, Odebrecht, to a senior government official in Panama. Martinelli is the son of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli.

A judge ordered Luis Martinelli held while pending trial after prosecutors argued he was a literal risk of flight — and boat ride.

Luis’s older brother, Ricardo Martinelli Linares, is also charged in the case and fighting extradition from Guatemala.

In June 2020, while he was in plea talks with federal prosecutors, Luis Martinelli “slipped across the United States border to the Bahamas by boat, where he boarded a private jet in an attempt to return to Panama,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Smith in court papers. The prosecutor noted Martinelli has “extensive political connections” in Panama, which does not extradite its citizens.

Martinelli’s plane was unable to land in Panama due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so he instead made his way to Costa Rica. Martinelli and his brother later turned up in El Salvador, where they took an “hours-long” Uber ride to Guatemala, prosecutors said.

There, the brothers showed “invalid diplomatic credentials” while trying to get a private jet to fly him back to Panama, according to prosecutors.

The duo were arrested by Guatemalan authorities only minutes before taking off on a private jet bound for Panama.

After battling extradition for more than a year, Martinelli was finally brought to the United States.

He is charged, along with his older brother, with conspiracy to commit money laundering as well as concealment of money laundering.

Martinelli’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

