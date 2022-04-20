Son found guilty in 'senseless act of neglect' resulting in 92-year-old's death

A 92-year-old Upstate woman died after she fell in her home in 2017 because her son neglected to help her, the Oconee County coroner determined.

In Oconee County General Sessions Court this week, a jury found Mack Adams Gaines guilty of unlawful neglect of a venerable adult resulting in death.

Gaines was sentenced him to 20 years in prison, 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner said, in a statement.

Alma Louise Gaines was found in her home in Seneca, covered in feces and urine, according to a 2017 arrest warrant for her son, who was 57 at the time.

Her son knew she was on the floor and failed to help her for days, according to an arrest warrant. The two lived in the same home, according to records.

Mack Adams Gaines "failed to provide adequate food, water or assistance to her," according to an arrest warrant.

After being taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital, Alma Gaines was transferred to hospice care and died at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca on Jan. 17, about a month after she was discovered by emergency workers.

Mack Gaines was on parole for a prior murder conviction at the time of his mother’s death, according to prosecutors.

“This was a senseless act of neglect that ultimately cost a defenseless 92-year-old woman her life," Solicitor David Wagner said in the statement.

