Son gets to tell mom, "You won $5 Million"
Son gets to tell mom, "You won $5 Million"
Son gets to tell mom, "You won $5 Million"
Between school events and the pressure to make the holidays perfect, moms are dealing with extra demands. Here's what it's like.
The actress on talking to her kids about heartbreak and giving her ex dating advice.
Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over two million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.
Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.
Central bank officials may keep the possibility of rate hikes on the table because they want to prevent financial conditions from loosening as inflation continues to drop.
Stocks and bonds tend to outperform cash when the Fed pauses, compared to the six months before the last hike or the six months after the first cut.
Metafuels sets out to change the landscape of sustainable jet fuel, and has just picked up an $8 million suitcase from baggage carousel 3 at its local ZRH. Sure, it sounds a little like a French press or maybe a boomerang, but the company has a couple of tricks up its sleeve, creating sustainable aviation fuel made using renewable electricity -- eSAF, among friends. The company is focusing on jet fuel as its primary output, buying a ticket to make jet fuel conforming to aviation standards.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
The FCC has made a final denial of Starlink's application for $885 million in public funds to expand its orbital communications infrastructure to cover parts of rural America, saying the company "failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service." As previously reported, the money in question was part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion-dollar program to subsidize the rollout of internet service in places where private companies have previously decided it’s too expensive or distant to do so. The $885 million was first set aside for Starlink in 2020, corresponding to the company's bid on how much connectivity it could provide, at what cost and to which regions.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
'I'm convinced it's secretly an alien from a more advanced, hilariously efficient planet,' said one of 10,000 five-star fans — save 55%.
Natural gas prices are under pressure amid milder-than-expected weather and record production in the US.
If the Fed continues to hold interest rates steady, it may bode well for both stocks and bonds, analysis from BlackRock shows.
To Long Beach State, the high-profile matchup with the Trojans was about more than Bronny James' return to basketball.
Inflation in most categories is back to normal ranges, with one exception: rent.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Ford has now told its suppliers that it is planning to slash F-150 Lightning output to around 1,600 trucks assembled per week, or half the original goal.