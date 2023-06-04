Son and grandson of late Red Sox first baseman George ‘Boomer’ Scott found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Massachusetts are investigating the death of the son and grandson of former Boston Red Sox player George “Boomer” Scott, who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called to the home of George Scott III and his son, 8-year-old Dante Hazard, after a relative requested a welfare check, CNN reported. Inside they found the two bodies.

Just over two weeks earlier, police had searched the home for clues to the 2019 disappearance of Lisa Hazard, Dante’s mother. Scott was considered a person of interest in that unsolved case, according to The Boston Globe.

“It appears from the evidence recovered at the scene to be a murder-suicide. Mr. Scott appears to have killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life,” the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement obtained by Boston CBS affiliate WBZ.

Lisa Hazard disappeared at age 28 when she set out for a drug rehabilitation center and never arrived, the D.A.’s office said.

Scott’s father, Boomer Scott, was a Red Sox first baseman from 1966-1971, reprising the role from ‘77-79, according to the MLB. He died in 2013 at age 69.