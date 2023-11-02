Son gunned down alongside dad in Brooklyn noise dispute remembered as ‘polite young man’

A neighbor of the Brooklyn man gunned down alongside his stepdad in a deadly dispute over noise from their apartment remembered the younger victim Thursday as deserving of a better fate.

Chinwai Mode, 27, was a “polite young man,” the 38-year-old resident told the Daily News. “Didn’t do nothing wrong. No problems. He would help me bring in my groceries, my laundry … That kid didn’t give no problems.”

Mode was shot to death last Sunday alongside his father Bladimy Mathurin, 47, in a caught-on-video double-homicide in which Jason Pass opened fire to end a long-running noise complaint against the neighbors living above his mother’s apartment, police said. Pass, also 47, was himself shot to death Wednesday morning on a Brooklyn street after charging at police officers with a knife in his hand, cops said.

The neighbor said he believed Pass confronted the two victims with murder on his mind.

“Everything was ready to go,” he said. “That gun was already cocked. He came for blood … I wish the streets caught up with him. But he got what he deserved.”

A 27-year-old female neighbor said the senseless shootings left her feeling bad for everyone involved.

“Three lives lost because of a noise complaint,” she said. “I feel like it just got to a point it shouldn’t have gotten. I don’t think he should have gone up there with a gun if it was just going to be a complaint.”

An online fundraising effort was launched to raise money for the Mathurin family to relocate from the building where the twin homicides occurred, noting their once-happy home had now become a crime scene. The gunman’s mother was also still residing one floor below the mourning family.

“Imagine having to relive the gruesome death of a loved one at the hands of a murderer every time you walk into your apartment,” read the appeal. “That’s the reality of Bladimy Mathurin’s widow, his 10-year-old daughter, 18-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter who witnessed the earth-shattering executions.”

The body-building father “was a source of inspiration and an example of gallantry for his son, Chinwai, a music lover whose light will be deeply missed as well,” the message continued.

A high-ranking police source told The News that cops have yet to find the gun Pass used to kill his two victims inside a hallway of their East Flatbush Gardens building. The weapon was not inside the car driven by the suspect before his deadly confrontation with the NYPD, the source indicated.

Pass served eight years in the U.S. Army, deploying to Afghanistan and Iraq while earning numerous medals, his sister told The News. He also worked at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks.

“He was a brother, an uncle, a son, a cousin,” she said. “If I could turn back time, I would. But he’s in heaven with his father.”

The state Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation opened a probe Thursday into the shooting as required by state law for any death involving law enforcement.

Another building resident told The News that he wanted to move out of his apartment in the aftermath of the murders. The 34-year-old neighbor said he had a similar issue with noisy neighbors, adding the walls and the floors of the residence were too thin.

“When I heard the situation was exactly like mine, I was shocked,” he said. “It’s because of disrespect. This is the lesson for all of us. It’s all about the respect.”