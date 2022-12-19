Son jumps from window to get help after mom is shot by ex-boyfriend, GA police say

A woman’s son was home when her ex-boyfriend barged into their Atlanta-area home and shot both her and her boyfriend, authorities in Georgia say. Now, police say he’s on the run.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m Monday, Dec. 19, at a home in Johns Creek, according to the city’s police department. Officers arrived to find a man and a woman who had been shot.

The woman’s 20-year-old son escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor’s house for help after hearing the gunshots, according to WAGA and police. No one else was hurt.

The accused shooter, 46-year-old Abdul Rashid, is the woman’s former boyfriend, authorities said. Officers said Rashid was gone by the time they arrived, and he is now wanted on two counts of aggravated assault.

Abdul Rashid, 46, is wanted in a double shooting that injured his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, police in Johns Creek, Georgia, say.

Authorities said Rashid drives a 2013 Black Nissan Altima with Georgia tag RUR4954.

He may also be driving a dark colored 2011 BMW 550 with Georgia tag CTN3038, according to a “BOLO” alert sent out by police. Authorities said Rashid should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The woman and her boyfriend were taken to a hospital in stable condition and are expected to be OK, authorities said.

Johns Creek is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

