'My son just shot his dad': Mother tells 911 dispatcher about fatal Canton shooting

CANTON – The mother of a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his father on the Fourth of July calmly told a 911 dispatcher that her son had shot his father.

"My son just shot his dad," the caller said. "I'm standing in the backyard. My son is standing right next to me."

Police have not released what lead up to or a motive for the shooting that left Musa El Bey, 50, of Canton, dead. They indicated the pair both lived at the home. It is not clear who else lived there.

Daman Dillard, 16, of Canton, has been charged with murder. He was taken into custody at the scene and is being housed in the Mutli-County Juvenile Attention Center. He was arraigned Wednesday in Stark County Juvenile Court.

Canton police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Seventh Street NW after 5 a.m. Tuesday and found El Bey inside with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dillard's mother told a 911 dispatcher that she took the gun from her son and there were no other guns in the home.

The woman said the man was shot in the left side and that someone was putting pressure on the wound.

"I don't have a heartbeat," the woman said.

A second caller told a 911 dispatcher that she heard gunshots and "someone hurt my brother" but did not identify herself.

