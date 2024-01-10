Son kills former judge and wife, sending ‘shockwaves’ through Texas community, cops say

A Texas Hill Country community is reeling after deputies say a retired judge and his wife were shot to death in their home — and their son is accused of pulling the trigger.

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a home in Georgetown — roughly 30 miles north of downtown Austin — late on Monday, Jan. 8, the office said in a news release.

The couple’s son, 45-year-old Seth Carnes, walked out of the home as deputies arrived and told them he shot and killed his mother and father, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside, deputies found retired Williamson County District Judge Alfred Carnes and his wife Susan Carnes dead, “both having suffered fatal gunshot wounds,” according to investigators.

“This deeply distressing incident has sent shockwaves through our community, particularly considering Alfred ‘Burt’ Carnes’ esteemed position as a retired District Judge,” said Cmdr. John Foster of the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family affected by this heartbreaking event.”

The 911 call was made by Carnes’ granddaughter, who told dispatch that her dad had just shot her grandfather, KTBC reported. Her father, Seth Carnes, made a second call to 911, officials said.

While the investigation is still underway, the sheriff’s office says “the murders resulted from a disagreement, escalating into family violence and death.” The reason for the argument wasn’t disclosed.

Speaking with investigators, Seth Carnes said he wasn’t sure what happened, but that he grabbed a shotgun from beside a nightstand and shot his parents, KVUE reported, citing an affidavit. He told deputies he believed his mother was trying to make him take a sleeping pill he didn’t want, and that he killed his father because, “I’ve just been looking for something and figured I would finish the job,” the station reported.

Carnes was arrested on a charge of murder and is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

“Mr. Carnes was a respected and admired figure in our community, known for his fair and compassionate approach to justice,” Sheriff Mike Gleason said. “His dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the well-being of those around him was truly remarkable. His dedication to justice and unwavering commitment to fairness will be remembered for generations to come.”

Dad shoots daughter’s stepfather after the girl writes disturbing note, Texas cops say

Videos surface of large group sexually assaulting toddlers in Texas mall, FBI says

Pregnant 18-year-old, boyfriend were killed in drug deal gone wrong, Texas cops say