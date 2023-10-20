Son-in-law, a former MLB player, arrested in deadly 2021 shooting of Tahoe-area couple

Two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a couple at their North Lake Tahoe-area home two years ago, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. Suspects Danny Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, were arrested on Friday in separate Nevada locations and know both each other and the victims of the June 5, 2021, shooting in the Homewood neighborhood, the sheriff's office said. Serafini was a former professional baseball player.

