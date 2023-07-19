Son-in-law of former Sioux Falls mayor facing reckless burning, domestic abuse charges

A man arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a residential home in southern Sioux Falls sits on the board of directors for a recently-created organization aimed at navigating South Dakota’s connections with international trade.

And he's also the son-in-law of former Mayor Mike Huether.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said David J. Kiesner was arrested on one felony charge of reckless burning or exploding after Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a structure fire in the 4400 block of South Yellowstone Lane. Misdemeanor charges were also filed Wednesday against Kiesner for domestic abuse simple assault, an incident which court documentation showed involved a citation from April. An arrest warrant was issued for the domestic abuse charge Wednesday.

A release from the fire department said moderate smoke was coming from broken windows on the main floor of the home when they arrived, and fire crews entered the home to find a fire in the living room. They found no occupants in the home and extinguished the fire “in a matter of minutes,” though the release notes one person was injured.

Clemens said a gas can was found on a table inside the home, and that Kiesner was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before he was released to the custody of the Minnehaha County Jail. The call initially came in about a man with a mental health issue, according to police scanner recordings, but Clemens would not confirm Wednesday whether that was the case, adding state law does not allow him to reveal such details.

Kiesner married Kylie Huether, the daughter of former Mayor Mike Huether, in 2014. The city’s online parcel finder tool shows that a David J. and Kylie Kiesner are currently the owners of a home located in the 4400 block of South Yellowstone Lane.

Kiesner sits on the board of directors for South Dakota Trade, serving as the treasurer of the recently-formed association whose website says they “navigate international trade for South Dakota.”

President and CEO Luke Lindberg said he had no comment on the arrest when reached Wednesday morning, adding he was not aware whether the man who had been arrested was indeed his colleague.

SDT’s website also lists Kiesner as the director of business development at Millborn Seeds, a company based in Sherman, South Dakota. An employee there was unable to comment on Kiesner as well.

Kiesner's initial court hearing for the felony charge was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but was later reset to July 28. No court date has been scheduled for the domestic abuse charge at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

