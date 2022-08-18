Son-in-law of slain Fort Worth veterinarian arrested in connection with his death

The son-in-law of a Fort Worth veterinarian who was killed over the weekend was arrested early Thursday in connection with his death, according to jail records and authorities.

Jail records identified the suspect as 38-year-old John Birdwell, who was booked into the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office were listed as the agency who arrested Birdwell.

Birdwell faces a charge of injury to an elderly person with intent/serious bodily injury, according to jail records. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Dr. Robert Bearden, Birdwell’s father-in-law, died Saturday night after suffering critical injuries following an assault the night before at Woody’s Tavern in Fort Worth, according to a police report.

Bearden, 66, died at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. His cause of death was blunt head trauma and it was a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Police have not commented on Birdwell’s motive in the assault that led to Bearden’s death.

According to court records, a divorce case is pending between Birdwell and Bearden’s daughter.

Fort Worth police responded at 11:57 p.m. Friday to Woody’s Tavern, at 4744 Bryant Irvin Road, in regards to a call about a fight, according to the police report.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been knocked out. That man was later identified as Bearden.

When officers arrived, Birdwell had left the bar, according to police.

Bearden was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, where he died several hours later.