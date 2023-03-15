Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Jagger Leach, the 15-year-old son of three-time major champion Lindsay Davenport, lost in the second round at the FILA International Junior Championships.

Leach was beaten by ninth-seeded Stiles Brockett, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where Leach's mother reached the finals of the pro tournament six times. She won twice.

Leach is tied for the most ITF junior singles titles this year with three, all won at events in New Zealand. He has a record of 18-1 this year and is currently ranked 205th in the world junior rankings.

The Indian Wells amateur event is being held for the first time in conjunction with the BNP Paribas Open, featuring the combined ATP and WTA tours.

Leach is the oldest child and only son of Davenport, a former No. 1-ranked player and Olympic gold medalist. She and her husband, Jon, also have three daughters.

Leach is the latest offspring of a successful pro player to follow in their parents' footsteps.

Brandon Holt, the son of two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin, plays on the ATP Tour. So does Sebastian Korda, the son of Australian Open winner Petr Korda. Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time major champion Hana Mandlikova, plays on the WTA Tour.

In 2020, Leach was in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Hawaii in which he sustained a severe compound fracture of his femur. He needed multiple blood transfusions and was in the hospital for eight days after experiencing complications from surgery.

He fully recovered and resumed tennis, along with running, surfing and golfing.

