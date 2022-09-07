Son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children, is charged with sexual assault

The surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two younger children, has been charged with sexual assault, according to police records.

Colby Jordan Ryan, 26, was arrested Saturday in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping her at her home.

The victim, who was not identified, told officers that Ryan came to her home Wednesday to watch television, according to a probable cause statement. The pair are separated and do not live together. The woman told police that the two engaged in consensual kissing but that she did not want to have sexual intercourse with Ryan. The woman told Ryan several times to stop but he inappropriately touched her and then raped her, the probable cause statement says.

Afterward, Ryan told his wife “he was sorry and started to cry,” the document states.

The following day, the woman recorded a conversation with Ryan who allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching and raping her.

“During the recorded conversation the Defendant agreed that he ‘raped’ the Victim,” the probable cause states.

Detectives also said Ryan “made verbal admissions” during a police interview, the document alleges.

Ryan was charged with two counts of sexual assault and is being held at the Maricopa County jail. Attorney information was not available for him.

Ryan is the son of Lori Vallow Daybell, who — along with her husband, Chad Daybell — was charged with murdering her son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and daughter, Tylee Ryan, 17.

Prosecutors have alleged that the couple planned to kill Tylee and steal the social security benefits she was receiving because her father died. They alleged the couple also killed Joshua.

Authorities in Idaho began looking into the couple in November 2019 after family members reported the two children missing. The couple lied to police about the children’s whereabouts, at one point telling investigators that Joshua was staying with a friend out of state.

The couple eventually stopped cooperating with police and left the state. They were found in January 2020 in Hawaii. Later that year, the children’s remains were discovered buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

Court documents stated that Joshua was buried in a pet cemetery and that Tylee’s remains were dismembered and burned in a fire pit.

The couple is also embroiled in at least one other death. According to authorities, the two married weeks after Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died unexpectedly. The death was initially ruled as natural but investigators had the body exhumed so an autopsy could be conducted. The autopsy, completed last year, ruled the death as a homicide.

According to prosecutors, Daybell Vallow and her husband had exchanged text messages saying they believed that Tammy Daybell was “in limbo” and “possessed by a spirit named Viola” before she was killed.

Daybell Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona in connection with the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow. He was shot and killed in 2019 by Daybell Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed it was self-defense. Cox later died of what police said were natural causes.

