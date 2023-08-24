Son of Los Angeles fire captain charged with kidnapping, murdering Andrea Vazquez

The son of a Los Angeles fire captain has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering Andrea Vazquez, who was snatched from a California park over the weekend before she turned up dead.

Gabriel Esparza was arrested Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and two counts of forcible rape among other counts, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. The 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody at his workplace in Lakewood and entered his plea during a court appearance on Wednesday. He is being held without bail.

“My office will work tirelessly to hold Gabriel Esparza accountable for his callous actions against Ms. Vasquez and her partner,” Gascón said in a statement. “In these moments of profound sorrow, I send my deepest condolences to Ms. Vasquez’s family as they cope with this painful tragedy.”

Vazquez was last seen alive shortly after midnight on Sunday near Penn Park, located about 20 miles southeast of Los Angeles. She was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend when an armed suspect, who has since been identified as Esparza, approached the pair and started shooting in their direction.

Her boyfriend told authorities he fled amid the chaos, and that when he returned, 19-year-old Vazquez was nowhere to be found — just blood on the ground near his car.

Investigators said Garza snatched Vazquez from her vehicle and then put her in the bed of his pickup truck. He then allegedly “drove her to a remote area of Moreno Valley in Riverside County where he attempted to rape her before dumping her body in a field,” the district attorney’s office said.

Vazquez’s body was found just before noon on Monday. Authorities have since said it was a random attack and that they have not uncovered any connection between Esparza and the victim.

“Our hearts ache for the devastating loss of a young life,’ Gascón added. “The heinous nature of this crime, involving the murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of an innocent young woman, shocks our community to its core.”

Esparza is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 25. The name of his father, a Los Angeles fire captain, has not been released.