Son of man convicted of producing child pornography facing similar charges

Dec. 20—Tyler Johnson, son of Scotty Dale Johnson, has been charged with similar crimes as his father.

Court records indicate that on Sept. 1, 2022, Tyler Johnson, 22, turned himself in to police.

He is facing multiple charges of promoting sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age, multiple counts of use of electronic communication system to procure a minor in use of sexual or other prohibited activities, and distribution of obscene matter.

According to court documents obtained by the Register, an arrest warrant was issued, but later recalled after Johnson turned himself in.

On Sept. 6, 2022, a cash bail of $25,000 was set and posted. Johnson's arraignment in Madison County District Court was held on Sept. 15 with Judge Brandy Brown.

A pre-trial hearing was continued and scheduled on March 3, 2022.

Tyler Johnson is the son of Scotty Dale Johnson, who was sentenced in September to 240 months in a federal prison for the production of child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, he posed as a teenage girl on Snapchat to acquire explicit images from teenage boys. He would friend these boys and have conversations of a sexual matter with them.

When one of those boys became suspicious of the account, he reported it to law enforcement. A warrant was obtained for the Snapchat account Scotty Dale Johnson used. He plead guilty to the crimes in March 2021.

Scotty Dale Johnson was the assistant vice president of Central Bank in Richmond, a member of the Model Laboratory School Council, a member of several boards including the Richmond Chamber of Commerce prior to his arrest.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.