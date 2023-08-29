Son of man killed in a Kentucky prison says his father feared for his life in final days

The son of a man who was murdered inside a Kentucky federal prison says investigators have long known who was responsible for his father’s death and questions why prosecution took so long.

Michael Bennett, 35, of Springfield, Illinois, said he was unaware two men were indicted in his father’s death — years after the incident — until this week. His father was fatally beaten inside USP McCreary, a federal facility in McCreary County.

“Since my dad was killed, it was like pulling teeth to get information out,” Bennett said.

U.S. Attorney William Pearce Nesbitt said he had no comment on the issue.

Jeremy Lynn Bunch, 37, and Kenneth Paul King, 43, are charged with second-degree murder and aiding and abetting after causing the death of 50-year-old Brian Bennett, according to court documents. A grand jury indicted the two men Thursday and said the men, “with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Brian Bennett” by repeatedly striking him.

Michael Bennett said the attack happened in the lunch room while his father was eating, and it was all caught on video.

“They have been knowing these two men did this before they indicted them,” Bennett said. “ ... What I don’t understand is how it took two years to get an indictment when they knew who did this. Out here in the real world, it would not take two years. It is all real crazy.”

Representatives with USP McCreary weren’t available to comment Monday.

His father had been inside USP McCreary two months before he was attacked. However, Brian Bennett had sent letters home to his mother and Michael Bennett talking about how scared he was, and said he “didn’t think he would make it home,” Michael Bennett said.

“He feared for his life the whole time he was in there,” Bennett said of his dad. “He wanted to go into solitary confinement, he was fearing for his life so bad.”

Brian Bennett was serving a 10-year sentence for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to court documents. He’d served much of his sentence at other prisons and his time was almost fully served, Michael Bennett said.

Michael Bennett said he is “crushed” over the death of his father. He said he still has bad dreams, cannot sleep, and his father’s death is something he will never really get over.

“It is not like he was stabbed to death — there were no shanks. He was beat to death. They let my father get beat to death,” he said. “That is crazy to me. ... I want answers and I want someone to be held responsible.”

Michael Bennett has filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials, medical staff, inmates and prison staff at USP McCreary. The lawsuit alleges the prisons violated the Eighth Amendment, subjecting his father to cruel and unusual punishment. He says his father’s killing was a wrongful death in federal prison. He’s seeking $5 million in damages, court documents say. Fort Leavenworth officials are also being sued.

All defendants, including officials from the McCreary County prison and Fort Leavenworth, have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuits, according to court documents. The issue is awaiting a court hearing.

Michael Bennett remembers his father as someone who was always helping someone whenever they needed it. He said his dad was a good carpenter and farmer who worked hard.

“He did a lot for everybody,” he said. “He was always there anytime someone called for help.”

Michael Bennett said he takes no comfort in the two men being indicted for his father’s murder, fearing they will take a plea deal and receive less time.

“If you can beat a man until he is dead, I expect the same justice — not second-degree murder,” he said. “Justice is justice and I don’t think I am ever going to get any, honestly.”