Son, mother arrested on felony drug trafficking counts after investigation in Ottawa County

PORT CLINTON - An Oak Harbor man and his mother have been arrested on multiple felony counts of drug trafficking, according to the Ottawa County Drug Task Force.

Kyle Vestal, 30, of Oak Harbor, and his mother Kimberly Vestal, 53, were both indicted Monday by an Ottawa County Grand Jury for multiple counts related to a methamphetamine trafficking investigation, the task force said in a news release issued Tuesday.

After the indictment, the Oak Harbor Police Department and the Ottawa County Drug Task Force arrested the two at different locations in Oak Harbor. Both are being housed at the Ottawa County Detention Facility, according to a the drug task force.

Kyle Vestal is being held on a $300,000 cash bond and Kimberly Vestal's bond was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

During an investigation by the Ottawa County Drug Task Force and Oak Harbor Police, agents seized several hundred methamphetamine tablets that came in a variety of colors, but all stamped to appear as a hand grenade.

In January 2023, the Ottawa County Drug Task Force and the Oak Harbor Police Department began a drug trafficking investigation where Kyle Vestal was suspected to be trafficking methamphetamine tablets in the Oak Harbor area, a press release noted.

During the investigation, Kyle's mother, Kimberly Vestal, also was found to be involved in trafficking drugs alongside Kyle, according to the drug task force.

Anyone with information or who suspects drug activity should contact the Ottawa County Drug Task Force at 419-898-3155 or the Oak Harbor Police Department at 419-898-2055.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Son and mother arrested on drug trafficking counts in Ottawa County