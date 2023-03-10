Son now charged with murder in the attack on Knaus Berry Farm owners, records show

The son of the co-owners of Knaus Berry Farm has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother — in addition to charges in the battering of his father, court records show.

Travis Grafe, 40, was originally charged with attempted premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older in the Feb 17 beating of is parents. That night police said Grafe beat his mother and father — Rachel and Herbert Grafe — with a flashlight over money disputes.

Last Sunday, Rachel Grafe died after a two-week hospital stay.

Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami reported that while Travis Grafe is in custody, he wasn’t in court Friday morning, when the new charge was announced.

In addition to the new charges, Grafe was given a trial hearing date of May 8, court records show.

In this file photo from Jan. 7, 2008, Rachel Grafe sorts strawberries to package and sell to customers at Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead.

Knaus Berry Farm said on Instagram it would be closed on Saturday and Sunday, and reopen on Monday. Funeral services for Rachel Grafe are planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Homestead. The Redland landmark asked that instead of flowers, anyone can donate to the Brain Injury Association of America in the name of Rachel Knaus-Grafe at www.biausa.org.

Knaus Berry Farm is visited by thousands of people each season who crave cinnamon rolls, pies, herb breads and house-made jams.

