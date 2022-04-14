Son now faces murder charge after North Providence man dies following stabbing

The son of a North Providence man now faces a murder charge after his father died Wednesday night following a stabbing two days earlier, according to the North Providence police.

Dayne Kerzner, 36, is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions and is scheduled for arraignment on a murder charge in District Court on Monday, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.

His father, Steven Kerzner, 65, died at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rhode Island Hospital, according to Ruggiero.

Dayne Kerzner is accused of stabbing his father and his father's girlfriend, Linda Rotella, 60, Monday afternoon at his father's Whipple Avenue home, according to the police.

From interviews with family members, the police believe Dayne Kerzner was upset because his father had thrown him out of the home about 10 days earlier.

At about 3:40 p.m. Monday, the police were called when Rotella, "bleeding profusely," ran to a nearby bank for help, according to Ruggiero.

The police arrested Dayne Kerzner without incident at Whipple Avenue house, Ruggiero said. He was initially charged with assaulting his father and Rotella. He's being held without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Son accused of murder in father's stabbing death