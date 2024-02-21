Son ‘packs his bags’ when mom tries to stab him, then she shoots him, Ohio cops say

A mother is accused of fatally shooting her son during a domestic dispute after she initially tried to stab him, Ohio police said.

On Feb. 19, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in Reynoldsburgh, Ohio, where 44-year-old Laquandra Williams told police she shot her son, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses at the scene said the incident began as a domestic dispute with Williams initially attempting to stab her 21-year-old son with a knife, the affidavit said.

After her son was able to take the knife away, Williams said “I’m going to show you something,” and left the house, witnesses said, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police they knew Williams kept a handgun in her car, and they locked her out of the house after she left the residence, authorities said.

Williams’ son “decided to pack his bags and leave,” the affidavit said.

The 21-year-old “left the residence, with his bags in his hand, when Laquandra Williams got out of her car and shot him at close range,” the affidavit said.

Her son was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Williams was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault, according to court records.

She is held on a $1,000,000 bond, court records show.

McClatchy News was unable to locate attorney information for Williams as of Feb. 21.

Reynoldsburgh is about 13 miles east of Columbus.

