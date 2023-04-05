Son of Paterson woman killed by truck driven in reverse files lawsuit notice

PATERSON — The son of a 76-year-old woman who was killed when she was hit by a truck reportedly driving in reverse past her Paterson home last November has filed a legal notice for a possible lawsuit against the city.

The son, John Suchinsky, is claiming that city officials’ lack of enforcement was responsible for what he said were dangerous traffic conditions on the dead-end block of Albion Avenue where he and his mother, Alexandra Suchinsky, lived.

The truck driver, Jan Warren of Glen Rock, allegedly saw Alexandra Suchinsky walking in the roadway along the side of parked cars as he backed out of the street, according to the Paterson police report.

The driver “suddenly heard a sound indicating something was struck” and found Alexandra Suchinsky on the ground, the report said. Security video from a nearby home showed the woman had walked into the middle of the street and was bending over to pick up debris when the truck backed into her, the police report said.

The victim’s son said the city allowed the expansion of the chicken distribution business at the end of the block to expand, creating additional truck traffic. He also claimed the city failed to enforce motor vehicle laws when trucks too big to make a U-turn drove in reverse down the street.

John Suchinsky is seeking $7.5 million in possible litigation, which his legal notice said would also target various businesses connected to the chicken deliveries.

City officials have a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

John Suchinsky’s legal notice said the Paterson Police Department and Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office have not responded to his lawyer’s requests for information about the incident. The legal claim said Paterson provided a zoning board resolution that approved the construction of a new two-story building at the chicken business “but denies the existence of any and all other records.”

