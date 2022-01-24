Son of Philadelphia cop shot in the back eight times during robbery, officials say

A 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed during an apparent robbery, the district attorney’s office said.

He was shot nine times at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 24 near North Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a news conference.

He died at a nearby hospital shortly after, police said in a statement.

The 23-year-old was the son of a Philadelphia police officer and was home from school when he was killed, said Joanne Pescatore, an official with the District Attorney’s Office’s homicideunit, in the news conference.

Pescatore said he was shot eight times in the back. The incident was believed to be a robbery.

The man’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.

Sergeant killed when woman drives around his motorcycle and strikes him, Texas cops say

Man just freed from jail stabs woman to death and hides body in suitcase, PA cops say