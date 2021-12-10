Son of pizza shop worker shoots robbery suspect strangling his mom, PA cops say

A man attempting to rob a pizza shop was shot by the teenage son of one of the restaurant’s workers, Philadelphia police said, according to media reports.

The attempted robbery and shooting occurred at Bold Pizza around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in Philadelphia. Employees said a man went to the restaurant and tried reaching over the counter to take money from the cash register, according to WPVI.

The robbery suspect began choking a female worker who was behind the counter, according to WCAU. This led to the woman’s 14-year-old son grabbing a gun that was underneath the counter and shooting the would-be robber in the face, police told WCAU.

Police said the robbery suspect fled after being shot, according to WCAU. When officers arrived at the pizza shop, they discovered money on the floor, broken glass and “a large amount of blood,” according to WTXF.

Officers followed a trail of blood to the subway station, where they found the 33-year-old suspect, KYW reported. The man was taken to a hospital and was reportedly listed in critical condition.

During their investigation, police learned the man and two accomplices tried to rob a CVS pharmacy before making their way to the pizza shop, KYW reported. They fled the CVS without any money after a worker said she was unable to open the cash register, according to WTXF.

Charges have not been announced against the robbery suspect. Police continue to search for the two additional suspects, according to KYW.

Accused robber hit 2 banks in a day, Georgia cops say. He was nabbed at the second one

Robbery suspect fatally shot after taking hostages in Gaston County deli, NC cops say

Armed man enters convenience store to rob it — but worker shoots him, Texas sheriff says