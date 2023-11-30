Son pleads guilty to murdering father in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of his 46-year-old father.

A jury trial was set to begin for Tommie Lamont Banks Tuesday, but was continued until Wednesday, when Banks entered his plea. He had initially been charged with first-degree murder.

On Aug. 14, 2018, Banks went into the home of Tommie Lamont Reynolds with another family member to talk to Reynolds, officials said. Banks and his family member then left the home without Banks’ father. However, when Banks returned later, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the living room, officials said.

Banks was seen leaving the residence right after the gunshots were fired, and Reynolds was found dead on the floor, officials said.

Banks is scheduled to be sentenced for second-degree murder and a pair of gun charges Feb. 28, 2024.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.