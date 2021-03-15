Son of political prisoner in Saudi Arabia: Mohammed bin Salman is a threat to human rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abdulhakim Al-Dakhil
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The night my father, economist Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, was arrested last year, the authorities broke into our house with military force. They seized my father’s documents, money and assets and froze his bank accounts. Then he disappeared inside a “state security” prison.

My father is an economist and finance expert who had always been a perfect example of a law-abiding citizen. He was a deputy finance minister in the 1970s, but resigned in 1979 because he had come to realize the scale of corruption in the country and the depths of its governance problems. His only “crime” was exercising freedom of speech, eulogizing an imprisoned dissident and lauding transparency, accountability and democracy.

Since 2015, when Salman’s branch of the family took the reins of power, he has systematically carried out a zero-tolerance policy for criticism that has obliterated all breathing space for public discourse among Saudi writers and intellectuals. Critical thinkers, such as Jamal Khashoggi, have been silenced by threats, imprisonment and murder, and Saudi society has been turned into one giant echo chamber to praise and celebrate the crown prince.

Walking the fine line of dissent

After he left the Finance Ministry, for years my father kept a low profile and avoided contact with senior officials. He knew his resignation might put him and his family at risk. But when the financial crisis in the late 1980s began and the country’s financial surplus began to be rapidly depleted, as an economist he felt he could no longer keep quiet. As a former deputy minister he believed he had a higher margin of freedom than most other Saudis.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in 2019.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in 2019.

My father began speaking publicly at events and seminars, some of them government sponsored. He proposed an economic reform agenda based around the separation of powers, empowering civil society and creating institutions able to withstand the transfer of power between kings. He knew the authorities were unlikely to listen to him — he used to say his advice was like blowing sand in the wind — but he believed he had a duty to see the oil money properly invested to serve the people.

Then he made a misstep. During an economics presentation in 2015, he made remarks that were not well received. The authorities arrested him and accused him of inciting instability.

FLASHBACK: Saudi Arabia needs to pay for what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

He spent two years in prison, and after his release he was banned from travel outside Saudi, his bank accounts were frozen, and he was barred from managing any assets or property he owns. But true to himself, knowing he was at risk, he continued his public commentary, trying at least to avoid direct criticism of government policy.

The West must stand for human rights

But last April, he crossed the line again. This time the offense was a tweet to commemorate a famous Saudi poet, Arabic professor and human rights activist, Abdullah Al-Hamid, who had recently died in detention. My father was arrested again. All contact between him and the outside world was cut off and he disappeared, as they say in Saudi Arabia, “behind the sun.” We do not know where he is or what has happened to him.

USA TODAY World: Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman complicit in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, US report says

Up until recently, my family and I have chosen to remain silent, mainly out of fear. Our family and friends have been threatened that if they do speak out, they will also be targeted, and some have been forced to publish false information about my father in an attempt to justify his detention. We thought if we remained silent, he might be free sooner.

The economist&#xa0;Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil in Saudi Arabia.
The economist Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil in Saudi Arabia.

But over the summer, seeing how the crown prince has ruthlessly targeted his opponents as well as the bravery that the families of other political prisoners have shown, we decided that the time had come for us to join them.

The Saudi regime states that it has its own human rights framework that also balances cultural and religious values. But this claim is a fraud, perpetuated by public relations firms hired by the Saudis and some Western political institutions that prefer their national interests over basic principles, and arms deals over human rights. Human rights organizations make a valued effort to expose human rights violations in the kingdom, but the truth is the Saudi regime only brushes off their reports.

FLASHBACK: In Jamal Khashoggi's death, Saudi money is talking louder than murder

The Saudi regime’s Western allies need to bring meaningful pressure to bear because, while it is tyrannical toward its own people, history shows that it is very responsive to pressure from the West. If Western governments fail in their humanitarian responsibility to do this, their legislative bodies should force their governments to do so.

My father is a victim of the corrupt political, security and judicial practices in Saudi Arabia like so many other hundreds to thousands of political prisoners. He wanted to improve the lives of ordinary people in Saudi Arabia, even though he knew that what he was doing put him at risk. When he talked about the distribution of wealth in Saudi Arabia, he would always say that we had to achieve social justice. Now I am calling for justice for my father and for all the political prisoners in Saudi Arabia.

Abdulhakim Al-Dakhil is the son of former Saudi finance minister Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saudi Arabia's crackdown on political opponents imprisoned my father

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Paramilitaries Accused of Torture and Beheading in Landmark Legal Case Against Wagner Group

    ALEXEY DRUZHININKremlin-backed mercenary soldiers who worked for the Wagner Group could be tested in the Russian courts for the very first time after an all-star team of human rights lawyers filed a case in Moscow accusing the militants of the torture and beheading of a man in Syria.In a legal criminal complaint announced Monday on behalf of the victim, Muhammad “Hamdi Bouta” Taha al-Abdullah, attorneys representing the victim’s brother allege that six Russian citizens who worked on a contract to secure a Russian-Syrian operated gas plant were behind the 2017 killing. The lawsuit marks the first known attempt to bring to account anyone linked to the highly secretive network of covert operators financed and managed by close inner-circle associates of President Vladimir Putin.Opponents of the dark money paramilitary outfit hope an attack through the courts—which they expect to take all the way to European Court of Human Rights—will expose the scale of the abuses carried out by the shadowy forces used to conceal the Kremlin’s off-the-books military adventures all over the world. After more than a year of government stonewalling and dodging allegations about the case, advocates for the victim say, Russian authorities will now be forced to go on record no matter what.“Hopefully, this will open the door for all the crimes committed by the Wagner Group not only in Syria,” said Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in the case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Saturday, Darwish said that the case against the six Wagner Group paramilitaries is being lodged under articles in the Russian criminal code that call for the prosecution of anyone implicated in torture, grievous bodily injury, and murder. “They can’t say that this is just a political issue or propaganda because we are bringing this case in Russian courts, under Russian law. We’re going to Moscow, to their territory, to their courts, and to their jurisdiction,” Darwish said.Allegations of the Wagner Group’s involvement in the torture and murder of al-Abdullah, who is better known by his nicknames, Hamdi or Hamadi Bouta, first emerged in June 2017 when a two-minute long video clip of the killing surfaced in an anonymous post on a Reddit subchannel popular with military geeks. The post didn’t provide much commentary, only a link to a graphically violent video shot with a shaky hand on a cell phone that showed several Russian speaking men dressed in desert military uniforms taking turns beating a man who has since been identified as Bouta with a sledgehammer.Lawyers and human rights advocates involved in the Moscow case say the complaint marks an important first step toward bringing Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group to account for a host of war crimes committed not only in Syria but Libya and the Central African Republic, where several related firms linked to a well-connected Kremlin insider and a one-time Russian intelligence official have reportedly been operating since at least 2017.The brief filed on Friday in connection with Bouta’s case contends that the Russian government holds effective control over the Russian private military contingent that killed Bouta during operations at the al-Shaer gas plant.Known colloquially as the Wagner Group, the contingent has been linked to a network of Russian firms that U.S. and European authorities say are financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key player in Putin’s inner circle known as “Putin’s chef.” Although the Wagner Group has been implicated in several violations of international law, including skirting a UN arms embargo in Libya, the Moscow legal filing on Bouta’s case marks the first time that any official complaint has been brought in court against the private security contingent in connection with an alleged war crime.Last month, the FBI placed Prigozhin on its Most Wanted list in connection with his alleged role in interfering in American elections in 2016 and 2018, offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest The U.S. government has also sanctioned Prigozhin for his alleged ties to Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group.The legal case in Moscow turns on four separate video clips depicting several Russian-speaking men beating, decapitating, and burning a badly mutilated man at the al-Shaer gas plant, a central node in a multimillion-dollar joint oil and gas deal forged between the Syrian government owned General Petroleum Corporation and Stroytransgaz, a Russian state-run hydrocarbon engineering firm headed by Gennady Timchenko, a longtime Putin associate.Neither Timchenko nor Prigozhin are expressly named in connection with Bouta’s killing.Media and think tank reports indicate that natural gas extraction by EvroPolis, a firm Prigozhin holds a stake in according to U.S. authorities, generated about $162 million from al-Shaer and several other nearby gas fields in 2017, the same year Bouta was killed.Representatives for Stroytransgaz and Prigozhin’s main company Concord Consulting and Management did not respond to requests for comment made before lawyers representing Bouta’s family went public with details of the Moscow court filing on Monday.After the first video was anonymously posted in June 2017 three more were posted in November 2019 and began circulating widely on Russian social media platforms.Within days of the second tranche of videos being posted by open source investigators on Twitter, reporters with al-Jessr Press, a Paris-based media outlet that reports on Syria, published the very first account of Bouta’s killing. A few days later, Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s only remaining independent daily news outlets, published a report naming Stanislav Dychko as one of several Russian nationals depicted in the video. The report also revealed that at least one of the Russian-speaking men in the video had fought in the embattled region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine before traveling to Syria to work for a contingent affiliated to the Wagner Group.Bouta was born in August 1986 in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor in a village not far from where one of his alleged assailants, Vlaidslav Apostol, was killed only months after beating Bouta with a sledgehammer. Apostol’s family have reportedly confirmed that he worked as a private security contractor in Syria, and that he was one of several hundred Russians killed in a U.S. airstrike in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.After his brief stint in the Syrian Arab Army, Bouta went to work in the construction industry, working primarily as a bricklayer. He married and started a family. When the civil war began, he traveled to Lebanon to find construction work after the situation in Syria deteriorated and large parts of Deir Ezzor came under ISIS control, according to an account of Bouta’s final days given to lawyers by his family.After working for a time in Lebanon, Bouta decided to return to his family in Deir Ezzor. On March 27, 2017, Bouta traveled across the border from Lebanon into Syria at the Beirut-Damascus crossing with a group of young men from his village. Syrian authorities arrested Bouta as he crossed the border and turned him over to members of the Syrian military. At this point, members of the group Bouta was traveling with notified Bouta’s brother-in-law, who was in Lebanon at the time, that the Syrian military had taken Bouta into custody.Bouta later got in touch with his brother-in-law directly and told him that members of the Syrian Arab Army had taken him to the al-Draij military camp, a well-known deployment hub for Wagner Group fighters. Before he was killed, Bouta said Russian speaking soldiers had press ganged him and several others in custody at al-Draij into fighting contingents deployed to Homs to seize and protect oil and gas infrastructure.Syria’s government controls oil, gas, and mineral production and export, and Syria’s General Petroleum Company sets strategy for exploration and development and supervises national subsidiaries, including the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) and Syrian Gas Company (SGC). But, as in many other developing countries, Syria’s nationalized energy sector is highly reliant on external backing from foreign firms for capital-intensive upstream investment in exploration and development.Stroytransgaz, or STG, the company headed by Kremlin-insider Timchenko, is one of the largest such investors, and in February it secured a $22 million production sharing agreement with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, according to The Syria Report, an online journal that tracks economic developments in the country.Ilya Novikov, one of the Russian attorneys who filed the ground-breaking legal complaint, said in a written statement that he and his co-counsel Petr Zaikin, decided to initiate the case after a demand for Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top prosecutorial body, apparently fell flat.Novikov said that Novaya Gazeta asked the Investigative Committee to open an inquiry into the murder, but the committee ignored the request. “This has forced us, as human rights defenders, to turn to Russian investigative authorities, Novikov said. “Indeed, this is a repeat of what happened 20 years ago, when enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions committed during the armed conflict in the Northern Caucasus were likewise not investigated.”Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in Bouta’s case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, said that Russian authorities have about 40 days to respond to the initial court filing.The case is being lodged jointly by lawyers and advocates associated with Darwish’s organization, the Memorial Human Rights Center in Moscow, and the International Federation for Human Rights in Paris. If for some reason the case does not go forward in Moscow, Darwish said, it is likely that he, Novikov and others will take the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.In 2018, American authorities filed criminal charges against Prigozhin for alleged financial ties to the internet troll farm accused of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. It was unclear, however, whether that case would move forward after federal prosecutors working under the Trump administration dropped charges against Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based firm Concord Consulting and Management in connection with the case. But, a federal arrest warrant issued for Prigozhin in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 16 would seem to indicate renewed interest at the Department of Justice in seeing Prigozhin brought to account.Under a 2019 U.S. law known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, anyone connected to war crimes in Syria under Assad’s regime could be subject to sanctions. While it is not clear whether U.S authorities would pursue further sanctions against Prigozhin, Timchenko, or any of the other entities implicated in reporting and legal filings on Bouta’s case the facts certainly suggest that American investigators in Washington will be tracking its outcome closely.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US remains top arms exporter and grows market share

    Chinese and Russian exports have declined while the Middle East has seen big growth in imported arms.

  • Afghan government to attend both U.S. and Russia backed peace conferences

    The Afghan government said on Saturday it would participate in two separate U.S.- and Russian-backed peace conferences in the coming weeks. The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for March 18, while the U.S.-sponsored one will take place in Turkey next month, officials said. Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha have largely stalled.

  • Turkey plans to be first country to accept British holidaymakers without Covid checks

    Turkey is set to become the first country to allow Britons in for summer holidays without requiring a vaccination certificate or negative Covid test. The Turkish Government is so confident that the vast majority of Britons will be vaccinated by the Summer that it expects to be able to lift its requirement for holidaymakers from the UK to have a negative PCR test. It means that Turkey will be open to Britons for summer holidays as soon as the Government lifts its ban on non-essential travel, expected as early as May 17. Unlike Greece and other southern European states, Turkey has decided not to require arrivals to show vaccination passports but says it will review its entry test requirement for Britons next month. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s tourism minister, said: “We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country.” “After April 15, we will look at the number of cases again, we will re-evaluate the situation and then decide if we will continue to require negative PCR test results from British citizens entering the country.

  • Donald Trump Relays Comments On Meghan Markle Interview: “She’s No Good”

    Former President Donald Trump said Meghan Markle was “no good,” an ex-advisor claimed on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast earlier this week. However, the former president declined to publicly weigh-in on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duchess of Sussex, citing the treatment of British television pundit Piers Morgan for speaking negatively on Markle. Jason Miller […]

  • Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

    Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime. Behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track, EU diplomatic and official sources told Reuters. An EU official who negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the bloc told Reuters that EU governments were considering launching talks with Sputnik V developers and it would take requests from four EU states to start the process.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dine in Malibu, Plus Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Major arms sales flat in 2016-20 for first time in more than a decade

    International deliveries of arms were flat in the period 2016-2020, ending more than a decade of increases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report on Monday. The United States, France and Germany - three of the world's biggest exporters - increased deliveries, but falls in exports from Russian and China offset the rise, SIPRI said. It was the first time since 2001–2005 that the volume of deliveries of major arms between countries - an indicator of demand - did not increase from the previous five year period, SIPRI said.

  • Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

    Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again. One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66.

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • Arab League and Palestinians condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

    The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, two weeks after Israel sent 5,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic under a "vaccine diplomacy" programme that later came under legal scrutiny and was frozen.

  • Brandi Carlile Salutes John Prine With Heartwarming Performance of ‘I Remember Everything’

    Last year, Brandi Carlile took the Grammys stage with a joint performance with Tanya Tucker, as they ran through their collaboration "Bring My Flowers Now." This year, she did things solo. But she tipped her hat to one of the best to ever do it: John Prine. The current 2021 Grammy…

  • This Mountain-Biking Mecca in Mexico Offers an Isolated Escape Into Nature

    Rancho Cacachilas is the brainchild of billionaire Christy Walton, one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune.

  • AstraZeneca: Review shows "no evidence" of increased blood clot risk from COVID vaccine

    AstraZeneca announced Sunday a comprehensive review has found "no evidence" that its COVID-19 vaccine causes an increased risk of blood clots.Why it matters: Authorities in Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have paused administering the vaccine because of clotting concerns, per Reuters. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Austria suspended its AstraZeneca rollout while authorities investigated the death of one person who had received a dose, per Reuters.What they're saying: AstraZeneca said in a statement that it had conducted a "careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union" and the United Kingdom.It showed "no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the company said.There have been 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported across this region among those given the vaccine, per AstraZeneca."This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines," it noted. "Furthermore, in clinical trials, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled."Of note: European Medicines Agency is investigating incidents of blood clots concerning AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, developed with Oxford University.But the agency has said the benefits "currently still outweigh risks."The big picture: AstraZeneca has been authorized for use in the EU and also by the World Health Organization, paving the way for the COVAX initiative that's designed to ensure that every country has access to COVID-19 vaccines.The company is expected to file for U.S. approval later this month or early April, according to Reuters. Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India's interfaith couples on edge after new law

    A Hindu-Muslim couple, who dated secretly for 13 years, are now facing a fresh obstacle: the government.

  • Chile becomes Latin America's COVID-19 vaccination champion

    After being among the world's hardest-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile is now near the top among countries at vaccinating its population against the virus. With more than 25% of its people having received at least one shot, the country of 19 million on South America's Pacific coast is the champion of Latin America, and globally it is just behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Government officials and health experts say it was the country's early negotiations with vaccine producers, as well as its past experience with robust vaccination programs, a record praised by the World Health Organization.

  • Ohio Zookeeper Injured After Cheetah Attack

    Fortunately, the cheetah attack wasn’t deadly. The zookeeper was discharged from a local Columbus hospital after being treated for their injuries.

  • Dolphins, Packers potential landing spots for T.Y. Hilton?

    Could Ghost be on the move?

  • I Used to Worry About Stock Market Crashes. Here's Why I Don't Anymore

    With the right approach to saving and investing, you, too, can breeze through a stock market crash without losing sleep.