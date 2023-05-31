Son pushes for justice after mom’s death in Cobb County due to domestic violence

The family of a loving and hardworking mother says they are looking forward to seeing justice in her case.

Yuridiana Villalobos was shot inside of her Mableton home in April.

Her boyfriend, Hugho Pacheco, is charged with her murder, but Villalobos’ son says Pacheco fled to Texas and is currently waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

It’s just the most recent case of domestic violence in the county to turn deadly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Villalobos’ oldest son, Brayan Villalobos-Ramirez, lives in Florida.

He’s now caring for his three younger siblings and spoke with Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, saying he wants justice for his mother’s death.

“They have been waiting for extradition from Texas to Cobb County, it’s already been a couple weeks they still haven’t,” he said.

Villalobos-Ramirez described his mother as a lovin woman who worked hard to provide for her family.

“She would have to wake up, dress up all three girls, make them lunch, get ready herself as well,” he told Newell.

It’s unclear what led up to Villalobos’ death, but Villalobos-Ramirez says it happened just as his mom was preparing to begin her morning routine.

“My little sisters all they could hear was screams,” said Villalobos-Ramirez.

Villalobos’ son lives in Florida, he said he headed to Georgia as soon as found out his mother had been shot, but she died 30 minutes before he made it to Georgia.

While Villalobos’ family waits for justice from the domestic violence case, theirs isn’t the only example of family violence to hit Cobb County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Data shows the number of incidents of domestic violence spiked during the pandemic, and the numbers haven’t gone down much since.

Newell spoke with Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady to have him explain his plan to tackle the domestic violence problem in the area.

Broady, and the DA’s Office, is opening a crime victims advocacy center, mostly for domestic violence victims and survivors, which will offer women the resources they need to get out of their situations, and make sure they stay safe if they’ve gotten out already.

He said the number of domestic violence cases have gone up nearly 30% since the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to come in at “an alarming rate.”

To help victims of abuse, Braody wanted to open the Family Advocacy Center.

“If you are being abused or if you are a victim and you can’t report the crime for whatever reason this is still a place you can come to get the helps you need to survive,” Broady told Newell.

The center will help victims of other crimes as well and is expected to open up sometime in September.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: