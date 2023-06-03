Son of Red Sox Hall of Famer found dead in apparent murder-suicide 4 years after child's mother went missing

A man and his 8 year-old son were found dead in a Massachusetts home in what officials are calling an apparent murder-suicide, four years after the child's mother went missing under mysterious circumstances.

George Scott III and his son Dante Hazard were found dead at their New Bedford home after police executed a well being check for the pair on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

"It appears from the evidence recovered at the scene to be a murder-suicide," the release says. "Mr. Scott appears to have killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life. We are awaiting the medical examiner’s confirmation of these and other details. "

A motive for the murder-suicide was not clear as of Saturday.

Scott was the son of Red Sox Hall of Famer George Boomer Scott, who played in Boston from 1966 through 1971 and again between 1977 and 1979.

Dante was Scott's son with Lisa Hazard, who disappeared in 2019 at the age of 28, according to a missing poster on the district attorney's website.

Hazard was last seen leaving Scott's home on March 3, 2019 to go to a drug rehabilitation center. She was never seen after that.

Scott was a person of interest in Hazard's disappearance. Detectives executed a court-issued search warrant at Scott's home over two weeks ago.

"Those search warrants have been sealed by the court as part of the ongoing investigation into Ms. Hazard’s disappearance," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

The investigation into Hazard's disappearance is ongoing.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com