Son on the run after shooting his 78-year-old father

Joe Griffin is urging families to do everything you can to get help for loved ones with mental illness before they spiral completely out of control.

He says police suspect his young brother of killing their father.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Joe Griffin, whose brother is still on the run.

Police say 38-year-old Brandon Williams-Griffin is on the run after shooting and killing his 78-year-old father in the father’s home.

One of Brandon’s brothers said he had been ranting about the stars, pyramids and even said the numbers on a license plate told him to kill his father.

“My brother did it. There is no doubt,” said Joe Griffin, who is grieving the loss of his beloved father, whose name is also Joe Griffin.

“My father was probably the most kindest gentle man on planet earth,” the younger Joe said.

He’s also heartbroken police say it was his younger brother, Brandon Williams-Griffin, who shot their father to death.

Griffin said he contacted his brother by phone and asked him why did he do it.

“He said he was looking at my father’s license plate and the numbers gave him a sign that it was time to kill his father,” Griffin said.

Joe Griffin also said his brother is mentally ill and is now on the run with a gun.

“My brother has claimed that he will not be taken and he will not go back to jail,” Griffin said.

He said his brother arrived from Detroit last Friday to celebrate their father’s 78th birthday.

He says the next morning police say the brother came to his father’s home on Meadow Ridge Court and shot him.

Neighbors found his body inside.

“When we opened up the door Mr. Griffin was lying on the floor,” one neighbor said.

Joe Griffin said he tried to get his brother help.

“My brother refused any and all mental health treatment and help,” Griffin said.

Police say Williams-Griffin may be driving a mint green minivan with Michigan plates.

His brother thinks he may be in Atlanta or headed back to Detroit and says he is with his girlfriend, who has pink hair.

