Son of Sanderson Ford president dead after accident inside car lot in Glendale

Andrew Kimmerle, the son of one of the Valley’s automotive giants died over the weekend after being involved in an accident inside the Sanderson Ford lot earlier this month.

According to Glendale Police, Kimmerle was riding on an electric scooter at a high rate of speed. Inside the lot located on Grand Avenue and Maryland Avenue, Kimmerle ran into a pickup truck driven by an employee.

Police said that the driver made a left turn and did not see Kimmerle until after the crash. Officials also said that the driver was not cited for the crash.

He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died on Sunday. At the time of the accident, Kimmerle was the business manager at Sanderson Ford. He is the son of Dave Kimmerle, the president of Sanderson Ford.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Son of Valley automotive magnate dead on Sunday after tragic accident