Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

  Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  Britain's Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  Britain's Prince Andrew, third left, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex talk with Crown Estate staff as they attend the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  Britain's Prince Andrew talks with Crown Estate staff as he attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  People walk on the long walk towards Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021, after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday.
  A man salutes outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  People arrive to leave flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  A child leaves flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Sunday, April 11, 2021.
  Burnley players stand for two minutes silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 at the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday April 11, 2021.
  Players and match officials stand for two minutes silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 at the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday April 11, 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
LONDON (AP) — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband.

Andrew, the third of the couple’s four children, attended church at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor along with other members of the royal family, two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.

Andrew said his mother “described it as having left a huge void in her life.”

“We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation,” he said. “And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philip’s death a “dreadful shock” but said the 94-year-old queen was “bearing up.” Edward’s wife, Sophie, said the monarch was “thinking of others before herself.”

Both palace and government officials urged people not to come in person to pay their respects because of coronavirus restrictions on social mixing. But hundreds of people on Sunday brought notes, cards and flowers to the gates of Windsor Castle, located 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, while others laid tributes outside Buckingham Palace in the British capital.

Neil Loughton, founder of the Penny Farthing Club, rode his antique bicycle to the palace gates to pay his respects.

“I think that there are some things that are just important and need to be done . Ninety-nine years of life and more than 70 years of service deserves some recognition,” he said.

Philip’s funeral is set to take place April 17 at Windsor Castle. Only 30 people will be able to attend under the current coronavirus restrictions in England, but the slimmed-down service is scheduled to be broadcast live on television..

Philip’s grandson Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family, palace officials have said.. His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and has been advised by her doctor not to make the journey.

Royal family members said they appreciated the outpouring of tributes and good wishes from people across Britain and around the world to Philip, who was the queen’s consort and support through more than seven decades of marriage.

Prince Edward, 57, said the “extraordinary” tributes meant a lot to the royal family.

“It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people,” he said.

Andrew, 61, who has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, also praised the “absolutely amazing tributes.”

