It's pretty easy to scare your mother, but this son has taken it to another level.

You may remember the "scare cam" trend, where people would record themselves... well, scaring their friends. But this shriek-filled video adds fresh life to a trend that was otherwise gasping for air.

Part of what makes this video so great is not only that this mom repeatedly gets so freaked out every time, but also the fantastic cackle it gets out of her son every time.

All in all, it's a frighteningly good time.