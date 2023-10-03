Son sentenced, mother pleads guilty to bringing drugs into Lakeland Correctional

A 65-year-old Rosebush woman is facing prison time after pleading guilty to delivering drugs to her son in the Lakeland Correctional Facility.

Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady accepted Cheryl Louise Haggart's plea Monday morning and set sentencing for Nov. 13. She faces a minimum mandatory sentence of one year to five years in prison.

Later, O’Grady sentenced her son, Brandon Haggart, 35, to one year to five years consecutive to his current sentence after he pleaded guilty in August to the introduction of drugs into the prison.

Brandon Haggart pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in a plea bargain in 2020 in Isabella County.

Sentenced in Isabella Circuit Court to the guideline maximum of 86 months to 15 years, Haggart had been eligible for parole in 2026.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Lakeland correction staff watched as his mother left her folded-up N-95 face mask on the table during visitation. She picked up her son’s mask and left.

As the son left the visitation room, guards confiscated the mother’s mask and found 100 strips of the synthetic opioid suboxone hidden inside.

The mother had quickly left the prison with another woman.

Stempien issued a warrant in April for the mother. A Michigan State Police fugitive team located her in Midland in August.

Entering her guilty plea, Cheryl Haggart told the judge, “I was told that my son had been and was going to be beat and raped. They knew where I lived, and it’s gonna be bad for me if I did not do it.” She said she met a man at a convenience store to receive the mask.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said Lakeland Correction showed no record of any assault or injury to her son while in prison.

Stempien this summer stopped prosecution of prisoners at Lakeland for possession of contraband until his staffing increases from the current two attorneys. A third attorney will join the staff later this month. The county commission promised a fourth attorney for the 2024 budget.

Stempien said he would continue prosecuting those involved with introducing contraband into the prison and those prisoners charged with violence inside the facility.

