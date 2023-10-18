Son shoots dad trying to drive over family with car outside home, Florida cops say

A Florida motorist accused of trying to drive over his family in front of their home was critically wounded when his son opened fire, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

The father survived but remains hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The identities of the family members have not been released.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in a rural area near Sanderson, about 40 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

Two 911 calls were received as the increasingly violent family brawl spilled outside the home, officials said.

“The wife was allegedly being physically battered by her husband. An adult son, who also lives at the residence, intervened to protect his mother,” the sheriff’s office said.

“That led to the father and son having a physical altercation in the front yard. Mother and son stated that the husband/father got into a vehicle and attempted to run them over.”

That’s when the son grabbed a gun and began firing at the moving vehicle, officials said.

Details of the driver’s wounds were not released, but he was airlifted in critical condition to University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, officials said.

Investigators did not report injuries suffered by the son and his mother.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will continue the investigation, review the crime scene evidence, and collaborate with the state attorney to determine the course of action.”

