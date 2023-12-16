Son shoots, kills father in Clayton County domestic dispute, police say

Clayton County police say a fight between a father and son turned deadly in College Park.

According to officers, police were called to a home on Friar Court on Wednesday to investigate the death of a man living there. At the home, police found Daryl Holmes, 56, dead in the home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police said the day before, officers were called to the same Friar Court home after reports of a domestic disturbance between Holmes and his 41-year-old son Michael Lambert.

Officers said detectives were told that after officers went to the home on Tuesday, they gave the two men ways to resolve their dispute and left, but the fighting continued.

On Dec. 13, family members were unable to get in contact with Holmes and called police to check on him out of concern for his safety.

Police said they found Holmes dead in the house when they went to check on him and “quickly uncovered facts which led to Michael Lambert being identified as the person responsible for the death of his father.”

Deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office found Lambert in Lake City on Thursday after receiving a call telling them he’d been seen.

When deputies found him, they took him to the Clayton County Police Department, where he was interviewed and charged with malice murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a crime, possessing a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

