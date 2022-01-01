Son shot dead, father in custody after Staten Island shooting

A man died and his father was taken into custody in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Staten Island, police said.

Police found the 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest on the sidewalk on Bay St. near Scarboro Ave. in Shore Acres just before 7:25 p.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Staten Island University Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The wounded man’s 57-year-old father was arrested shortly after, police said.

Police withheld the names of both the victim and the shooter pending proper family notification and charges.