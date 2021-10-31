Son slashes his father’s throat during an argument, then calls 911, Texas police say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his father and slashing his throat with a knife, during an argument at the Nacogdoches home where they both lived.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Blake Foxworth called 911 after the Oct. 28 attack, explaining what had happened and asking for help.

When deputies arrived at the home that morning, they found the dad, 53-year-old George Foxworth on a couch, covered in blood, alive but seemingly unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler, roughly 75 miles northwest of Nacogdoches.

Deputies found his son at a neighbor’s house and arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office. Foxworth was booked into the county jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

However, his father died the next day — Oct. 29 — at the hospital, the Nacogdoches sheriff’s office announced Sunday. Soon after, investigators served Blake Foxworth with a murder warrant.

Foxworth’s bond is set at $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.

