Son speaks out after father is injured at Martinez refinery

(KRON) — A son is speaking out about his father being injured in a refinery fire in the East Bay. Jerome Serrano was working at the Martinez Renewable Fuels facility when an accident took place. He suffered life-threatening burns and was rushed to a hospital. KRON4 spoke with the man’s son.

Serrano’s son says his dad is in the fight of his life. He suffered burns on 80 percent of his body. Family friends set up a GoFundMe to help out as they are struggling to deal with this horrible situation.

“It is really hard, we are just in shock,” said Serrano’s son John Stevenson.

Stevenson spoke to KRON4 on the phone Wednesday afternoon about his dad. He says family members have been by his bedside nonstop ever since the accident on Nov. 19.

Stevenson says his dad, a process operator at the Marathon Renewable Fuels facility, loved his job. He had recently relocated from Texas to take care of his aging parents.

“There was no one to help, so (my father) stepped in,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson says his dad would often send pictures of the sunset from the facility. Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident and would not comment on a pending case.

KRON4 reached out to Marathon multiple times and received no response. In the meantime, Stevenson says the family is grateful for the outpouring of support from union members and a GoFundMe set up to help pay for the enormous medical bills.

“He is a loving, kind man; he gives to everyone,” Stevenson said.

Again, KRON4 reached out to Marathon executives several times and did not get a response. It is unclear whether they are helping with medical bills.

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe has raised over $18,000.

