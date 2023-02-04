Son standing up for his mother stabbed in the head at Fresno apartment, police say

A man defending his mother was stabbed multiple times in the head Friday night during a fight at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

The incident took place just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of West Dakota Avenue, near Arthur Avenue, Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said.

The man in his 30s was found by the pool area and had several lacerations to the head. He was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Reyes said witnesses told officers that the 32-year-old suspect was inside the apartment causing a disturbance for unknown reasons.

The victim’s mother confronted the suspect and told him to quiet down because “he was being too loud.” The woman and the suspect argued, then the son came down the stairs and confronted the suspect in the parking lot; the fight ensued.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times, Reyes said.

Officers arrived within three minutes of the altercation and found the suspect hiding by the carport. He surrendered peacefully, Reyes said.

Officers were using a drone to locate the knife. It was unknown if the suspect lives in the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.