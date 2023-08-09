Son steals over $60,000 of dead mom’s Social Security benefits for years, feds say

One month after his mother died, a Pennsylvania man began collecting her Social Security benefits, according to federal authorities.

The theft began in March 2012, officials said, and continued through May 2019.

Now, the 40-year-old Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to an Aug. 8 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. He has been charged with theft of funds from the Social Security Administration.

Authorities said the man is accused of stealing more than $60,000 of government benefits he was not entitled to receive.

He did not have a defense attorney listed in public court records as of Aug. 9.

If convicted, he’ll face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He could also face up to three years of supervised release following any time in prison.

