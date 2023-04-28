Son strangles his mom to death before calling 911, Oklahoma police say

An adult son “tragically” strangled his mom to death before calling 911, according to police in Oklahoma.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, according to a news release. The arriving officers found the mother Dana Jones unresponsive.

Security guards had her son, Drayk Jones, in custody, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m., according to the release. Her son was arrested.

Drayk Jones was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a charge of first degree murder, records show. He’s being held on an $800,000 bond.

“Detectives are still working out the finer details of the case and we will get an update out, as it becomes available,” police said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

