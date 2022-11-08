Son of suspect in Muslim slayings to make plea on gun charge

·2 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to a charge that he provided a false address when buying two guns last year.

Court records detail the proposed agreement filed last week between Shaheed Syed and prosecutors. It calls for Syed to be sentenced to time already served and to be placed on three years of supervised release.

There's no indication how soon the court could sign off on the proposal. Neither prosecutors nor Syed's public defender would comment on the pending motion.

Authorities have charged Syed's father — Muhammad Syed — with three counts of murder and tampering with evidence charges in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community over the summer. The elder Syed also is a suspect in a killing of a Muslim shop owner in Albuquerque last year.

No motive has been disclosed. Police say bullet casings found at two crime scenes were linked with casings found in Muhammad Syed’s vehicle and guns found at his home and in his vehicle.

Muhammad Syed, who has been in the U.S. with his family for several years, had denied involvement in the killings when authorities detained him. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing in state district court in late August. He remains in custody.

Prosecutors have alleged that Shaheen Syed may have played a role in at least one of the killings, but he has not been charged in that case.

In court filings, prosecutors pointed to cellphone records that they say show Syed possibly helped his father track Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old man from Pakistan who was fatally shot on Aug. 5 in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency in southeast Albuquerque.

John Anderson, Shaheen Syed’s attorney, said during an earlier court hearing that those allegations against his client were “thin and speculative.”

As for the weapons charge, Syed had used a Florida address on his firearm application even though he currently lived in Albuquerque.

Recommended Stories

  • At US$69.09, Is Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Kirby Corporation ( NYSE:KEX ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of...

  • TreeHouse Foods Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $1.299 billion, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to partially recover commodity inflation. On a continuing operations basis, net sales increased 16.4% to $875.0 million. The gross profit for the quarter contracted 190 basis points Y/Y to 14.8%. The company reported an operating loss of $(9.5) million versus a $9 million profit last

  • Journeyman Bo Hoag wins medalist honors at final stage of KFT Q-School

    34-year-old journeyman Bo Hoag finished one shot ahead of overnight leader Chan Kim to secure medalist honors.

  • From HBCU to KFT, Willie Mack III's inspiring journey through professional golf

    Willie Mack III secured his Korn Ferry Tour card Monday in Savannah, Georgia, but his story begins at Bethune-Cookman in 2006.

  • STNG or KEX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    STNG vs. KEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Alachua and Marion counties expected to feel impacts of Subtropical Storm Nicole

    Kip Bricker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service , said tropical storm force winds are possible Thursday in the Gainesville/Ocala area.

  • Conquer distant planets in style with your very own Frieza pod cushion

    Bandai Namco are selling Frieza’s space pod as a cushion designed to help you reach your final form. The Frieza pod cushion is a life-size recreation of the very pod the menacing “Dragon Ball Z” villain floated around in during the Namek Saga, standing at 95 centimeters (37.4 inches) wide by 70 centimeters (27.6 inches) high. Although this version doesn’t float, the plush pod does boast a small compartment to hold your phone, allowing you to binge your favorite episodes of “Dragon Ball Z” or the new “Dragon Ball Super” movie like a true intergalactic conqueror.

  • Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes faces off against former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

    Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

  • Passenger plane crashes into Africa's largest lake after trying to land in stormy conditions, reports said

    Twenty-six of the 43 people on board the Precision Air jet have been rescued from Lake Victoria so far, according to local media reports.

  • Park rangers beg people to stop licking random toads to hallucinate. ‘Please refrain’

    “As we say with most things you come across in a national park ... please refrain from licking.”

  • 25 years ago 'The Reign Man' came to Cleveland: Shawn Kemp and the Cavs

    Twenty-five years ago the Cavaliers made one of the biggest acquisitions in the team's history, trading for all-star Shawn Kemp.

  • Argentine soccer fans deplete savings for World Cup

    STORY: The 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month may be Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi’s last shot at the sport’s ultimate trophy.And his fans are putting everything on the line to cheer him on -- in person. “It's four years of savings, saving some money every month for this dream, come what may. You stop doing things like buying a car or buying a house.”Messi fan Emiliano Matrangolo told Reuters in Buenos Aires that he had been to the World Cups in Russia and Brazil, and he wouldn’t miss Qatar for anything.“It's a dream, it's an infatuation. Many people say look, he spends the money to go to Qatar instead of having 5% of a house. I say, ‘Look at them, poor people, they have a house but they aren't going to the World Cup.’”Matrangolo was among the 300 Argentine fans gathered for barbecue before flying overseas. Such is Argentina's passion for soccer, that the World Cup remains a life priority for some, despite a sluggish economy, painful inflation estimated to hit 100% this year, and currency controls that push up the costs of international trips.Team Argentina, on a run of 35 matches unbeaten, hopes to add to two World Cup victories in 1978 and 1986, the latter driven by the genius of late soccer idol Diego Maradona, who passed away in 2020. National pride is the reason to go for many Argentinians like self-employed Jonatan Luna, even though he feels the pinch.“One night I sat down and decided to go to the World Cup because I love the national team. I follow them everywhere in Argentina. It's my first World Cup and it brought tears to my eyes when I made up my mind… I know that when I come back I will have the best memories of my life, but it could be that I am renting all my life but I don't care, we have to go to support the team."The World Cup kicks off November 20th.

  • 12 Best Reddit Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best Reddit stocks to invest in. Reddit has emerged as an important platform for investors in the last couple of years. Leading subreddits like r/WallStreetBets, r/stocks, and r/investing boast 12.9 million, 4.8 million, and 2.1 million members, respectively, as of Q3 2022. Reddit has […]

  • Zelensky warns of more Russian strikes on infrastructure, vows response

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he experts Russia to continue hammering Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, vowing to mount a response to the attacks. “We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “First…

  • Haiti gang leader says fuel distribution can resume as blockade ends

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier said on Sunday that fuel trucks can approach the Varreux terminal without fear for their safety, days after police broke up a blockade that had halted fuel distribution for nearly two months. The G9 coalition of gangs led by Cherizier in mid-September dug trenches and put up barricades at the entrance to Varreux, leading to crippling fuel shortages and creating a humanitarian crisis as Haitians struggled to find food and water. "Once again, the drivers and employees of the Varreux terminal can come down without fear," Cherizier said in a video circulating online.

  • EXPLAINER: Bikes, batteries and blazes spark concern in NYC

    A weekend fire that injured over three dozen people — and forced firefighters to use ropes to pluck people from a 20th-story window — is drawing attention to a rising concern in New York City: battery fires that can arise in the electric bikes and scooters that have proliferated here. City officials are considering new laws after the fire department counted nearly 200 blazes and six fire deaths this year tied to problems with lithium-ion batteries in such “micromobility” devices. Lithium-ion batteries are a Nobel Prize-winning innovation that entered the market in the early 1990s.

  • US: Protect Louisiana, Texas land for rare burrowing snake

    Four areas in Louisiana and two in Texas should be protected as critical habitat for a rare snake that eats pocket gophers and takes over the rodents' burrows, the federal government says. Louisiana pinesnakes, which produce the largest eggs and hatchlings of any U.S. snake, have been protected as threatened since 2018. National forests cover most of four areas that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed as critical habitat.

  • Port Canaveral evacuation order issued because of Subtropical Storm Nicole

    Cruise, gambling, cargo ship schedules already affected at Port Canaveral.

  • UK student facing charges after video shows drunken, racial tirade

    A woman is arrested and facing criminal charges after an online video shows her calling a UK student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her. The video posted online showed the student employee repeatedly being called racial slurs before UK police showed up and arrested the woman, later identified by UK as Sophia Rosing. LEX 18's Sydney Darden reports. MORE: https://bit.ly/3NFSQhY

  • Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican who voted for the CHIPS Act, faces off against Democrat Greg Landsman in Ohio's 1st Congressional District election

    Polls close in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.