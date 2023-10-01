Son Suspected of Killing Dad in Flowing Wells Mobile Home and Trying to Escape the Country
A son is awaiting a trip back to Tucson after trying to escape authorities grasp's and fly out of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Public Information Officer Francisco Magos tells KGUN 9 it all started Thursday when 58-year-old Jorge Hernandez didn't show up to work. That's when his family went "to his home to check his welfare." https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/police-son-suspected-of-killing-dad-in-flowing-wells-mobile-home-tries-to-escape-the-country