UPDATE: Son suspected of shooting his father in Springfield

Update 11:28 a.m. ET:

Kevin Votaw’s son is in custody and suspected of fatally shooting his father, Springfield Police confirmed to News Center 7.

Update 9:51 a.m. ET:

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kevin Votaw, 64, from Springfield.

Officers found Votaw in the living room with an “unknown amount of gunshot wounds,” a Springfield Police incident report stated.

The Springfield Police Department does not have a suspect at this time.

Initial Report:

One man is dead, and another man detained following a shooting in Springfield Sunday night, Springfield Police said.

Officers were called to the 160 block of Willis Avenue around 9:09 p.m.

One man is confirmed dead after being shot, Springfield Police Dispatch told News Center 7.

One man has been detained for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

