Their Son Tested Positive for Strep Throat. Then Came the Severe OCD, Anxiety, and Hallucinations.

From Good Housekeeping

October 15, 2015 is a date that is seared in Kathleen Brady Stimpert’s memory forever. That was the day her Harry Potter-obsessed 5-year-old son, Sawyer, completely changed. “I came home from work and found Sawyer in the bathroom," she says. "My parents were in town, and he wouldn’t let anyone touch him; he kept scrubbing his arms and legs, saying, ‘I feel like there are germs all over me.'"

Although her young son had always been hyper and had shown some signs of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) - including extra hand-washing and changing clothes multiple times - this was different. “He was in a full-on OCD crisis,” says Stimpert, a PR and marketing specialist in Austin, Texas.

After several hours and a visit to a nearby pharmacy for an OCD medicine that didn’t help, Stimpert and her husband were able to calm their son enough to get him in bed. After Sawyer fell asleep, Kathleen’s husband, Richard, headed to the computer to see if he could find any clues as to what was going on. After some Googling about OCD, he stumbled upon an article about PANDAS, a.k.a. Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections. Identified in 1999, PANDAS is a relatively new and controversial pediatric disorder where exposure to Group A strep, which causes strep throat, can trigger severe OCD symptoms. According to the PANDAS Network, about 1 in 200 children in the U.S. have PANDAS, and the disease affects boys nearly five times more than girls.



The next day, the Stimperts brought their son to the pediatrician, where Sawyer tested positive for strep throat. Their pediatrician referred them to Dr. Ruy Carrasco, a pediatric rheumatologist, who was able to make the PANDAS diagnosis and break down what was happening to Sawyer for them. For kids with PANDAS, strep triggers their immune system to produce antibodies that should attack the infection, but instead attack the basal ganglia, the part of the brain that controls behaviors, emotions, and movement.



“What is remarkable about PANDAS is that there is a sudden, dramatic onset of primarily OCD and a host of other symptoms, including deteriorating handwriting, bed-wetting, separation anxiety, and hyperactivity,” says Dr. Ginny Fullerton, a clinical psychologist based in Austin, Texas, who has been working with PANDAS patients, including Sawyer, for nine years.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kathleen Brady Stimpert More

Sawyer and his parents were lucky. Most PANDAS patients do not get a diagnosis that quickly, and the longer the disease progresses without treatment, the worse it gets. Sawyer was immediately put on antibiotics to reduce inflammation in the brain, and his symptoms reduced dramatically. He’s been on antibiotics ever since. “I have my concerns about that, including how it’s affecting his gut,” says Stimpert. “But the alternatives are much worse.”

The symptoms of PANDAS, which can include severe food restriction, violence, and sensory issues, manifest differently in every child. Sawyer experienced extreme OCD, hyperactivity, anxiety, obsessive counting, physical tics, and terrifying intrusive thoughts - such as seeing the Grim Reaper behind him in the bathroom.



Even with antibiotics, psych meds, anti-inflammatories, supplements, and weekly therapy, it’s been three years of dealing with Sawyer’s day-to-day issues. For the past few months, his own mother has been a trigger. “I can’t kiss him or hug him, and he won’t eat any food I prepare; he’s not sure why,” says Stimpert, who notes that Sawyer’s grandfather passed away this year, so Sawyer shunning her could be how he is dealing with the loss.