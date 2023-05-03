Son testifies that father pointed gun prior to fatal Jeannette shooting

May 2—The son of a Jeannette man accused in the execution-style slaying of a friend testified Tuesday that he watched his father point a gun at the man just seconds before the fatal shots were fired on a Jeannette street two years ago.

Taqua Ali, 22, told jurors he spent the evening with his father and his father's friend at a Greensburg bar and watched from the back seat of the car as the two older men argued during the drive back to Jeannette.

Stuart Ali, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 15, 2021, deadly shooting of 43-year-old Marcus Davis.

Davis' body was found in the intersection of Gaskill Avenue and North Seventh Street with 10 bullet wounds, including at least one in his back, according to Westmoreland County prosecutors.

Ali's son testified during the second day of his father's murder trial that an argument between the two men turned violent. Taqua Ali told jurors that Davis punched his father, who was driving, forcing him to stop the car. The fight then spilled out on to the street, he said.

"There was a scuffle. And the first time I saw the gun was when my father pointed it at Marcus. Marcus lunged, and I heard him say, 'You won't shoot me,'" Taqua Ali testified.

He said he watched as his father held the gun, then pointed it at Davis, but did not see any shots fired as he turned and ran away.

Moments later Stuart Ali pulled up alone in the car, picked up his son and drove the pair several blocks to their home in West Jeannette, his son testified.

That is when prosecutors said Stuart Ali packed up his belongings and drove off with his wife.

County Detective Ray Dupilka testified Stuart Ali was quickly identified as a suspect in the shooting but attempts to locate him over the next several days at the family's home were unsuccessful.

Dupilka said during one visit to question family members, he noticed an in-house security system; he later obtained video recorded inside the residence just minutes after the fatal shooting was reported to 911.

Stuart Ali was seen in the video a wearing distinctive yellow jacket and blue baseball cap that he sported earlier that night at the Greensburg bar. The video suggested Ali quickly changed his clothes and left the residence, Dupilka said.

"He said, 'We got to go' and (he) makes reference to being locked up for life," Dupilka said describing Ali's actions on the video that was played for jurors.

The jacket, hat and suspected murder weapon were not found at the Ali house, Dupilka testified.

Prosecutors say Ali and Davis argued over a scheme for Davis to steal money and drugs from a Greensburg couple they met in a bar. The couple traveled with them to Jeannette but fled the vehicle just moments before the shooting.

Prosecutors say the woman agreed to a sexual encounter with Ali after Davis purchased drugs for her boyfriend, but Davis and Ali argued over their plan to steal the couple's drugs and money.

Investigators said a bag of cocaine was found in Davis' sock at the shooting scene.

Assistant Public Defender Jim Robinson said Ali shot Davis in self-defense.

County Detective John Swartz testified evidence collected at the shooting scene included 10 spent shell casings. Investigators said Davis suffered multiple wounds, including two that suggested he was shot while he was lying on the ground.

Jurors are expected to hear testimony about Davis' cause of death when the trial reconvenes on Wednesday.

