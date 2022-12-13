Son visiting mom for holidays finds her stabbed to death in garage, Georgia cops say

A 77-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her garage after a car robbery, police in Georgia said.

Eleanor Bowles’ son was visiting for the holidays in Atlanta when he found his mother stabbed to death around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, Georgia police said in a news conference.

Officers announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection with Bowles’ death, according to a Dec. 12 news conference. He is being questioned by police, officials said.

Police believe that one or more individuals were attempting to rob Bowles’ car when she was stabbed, they said at the news conference.

A Lexus SUV was stolen from Bowles’ home after the attack, police said, according to The Associated Press.

Bowles was likely killed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, police said in a news release. Her son arrived shortly before the stabbing was reported at 5:30.

“This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said in the news conference.

“She was a kind, precious, funny, loving mother, grandmother, and friend,” the family’s GoFundMe reads.

While police continue their investigation, Bowles’ friends and family have gathered to mourn.

“Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” Eleanor’s son, Michael Bowles, told WSBTV.

“Her main hobby was her golden retriever I mean oh my goodness she loved,” family friend Annette Loper told WANF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, police said.

